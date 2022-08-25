Munch and Sip moves to Matopos Sailing Club

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

ORGANISERS of the much-celebrated food fiesta, Munch and Sip have said that all is ready for the big event.

Food enthusiasts will celebrate the art of food and drink at Matopos sailing club this Sunday.

Munch and Sip founder Mandipa Masuku said the event will start from 12 pm to 8 pm.

“Preparations are well underway. We would like to think moving slightly out of town will give people the much-needed experience and breather we all need. This time around we have more space as we are expecting a bigger crowd. And of course, we are bringing Gemma, an international artist based in Zimbabwe. We are here for it and the food that will be served as usual.

“We have a competition that we are running for the first time. We have three chefs that applied and our major sponsors’ Greens and Country Foods are going to be sponsoring the competition. We are trying to create a street food culture within Zimbabwe which is excitement surrounding food that can be easily made by Zimbabweans and that is easily palatable by Zimbabweans. Ideally, we want to achieve this by having our chefs test out different ingredients. They will have a secret ingredient that they will use and they will be judged accordingly,” she said.

Masuku said they welcome other stakeholders with similar interests.

“We are not the ones who are judging the competition so the people that bought the testing tickets are going to be the ones judging. This will ensure that everything is fair and open. We are always excited to host and put smiles on people’s faces and we really hope it grows into something big one day.

“We look forward to a wholesome Sunday. And we welcome all the brands that believe in the vision we have for the food and beverage industry. Also, we are excited to host Gemma Griffiths who will be our first traveling artist,” she said.

She said transport to and from the venue will be provided by Vaya Africa for US$5.

