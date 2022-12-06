Munch & Sip date set. . . as event gets new sponsor

Showbiz Reporter

Fun lovers may want to start preparing their outfits as the date for Bulawayo’s civvies day is out. The much-loved Munch & Sip food festival, a lifestyle event is set to be held on December 30 at yet another new venue, Criterion Parks in Burnside.

To sweeten the deal, event organisers have unveiled that advance tickets are being sold for $5 for the early birds.

Though the event has food at the centre, there will also be artistes performing with the acts yet to be unveiled.

“The idea behind Munch and Sip is to get people in Bulawayo to enjoy different foods. We want different cultures to mix and have a taste of each other’s food,” event organisers said.

Supporting the event is Greens Supermarket which has been unveiled as a new sponsor.

The last edition that was hosted in August proved that the event has grown tremendously with the forthcoming edition expected to attract even more crowds.