Munch & Sip early bird tickets sold out!

Online Reporter

THE love for Bulawayo’s lifestyle event, Munch & Sip appears to be growing stronger with each passing event as fans eagerly await the upcoming edition which is slated for December 31 at Queens Sports Club.

With many eyeing to be a part of the last edition of the year, early bird tickets have reportedly been sold out, a few weeks after they went on sale.

The early bird tickets were pegged at US$10, meaning Munchies who missed out on this great deal will now have to get their tickets at the venue of the event. Tickets are now pegged at US$15 at the gate and after 8pm, they will be going for US$20.

The upcoming event will be headlined by South African Amapiano star, Busta 929 alongside local artistes such Bhila, Brintz, and The Travellers Band among a host of DJs.

Meanwhile, Delta Beverages, through its brands, Castle Lite and Coca-Cola has been unveiled as one of the key sponsors of the event.