Munch & Sip to be held in Vic Falls during carnival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

FOOD lovers and chill vibes fanatics will be in for a customised treat in the month of April as the Munch & Sip makes its return after a successful held event in December last year.

The funfare event will be held in Bulawayo on April 24 and in Victoria Falls on April 30 during the Victoria Falls carnival. The Vic Falls Carnival will be held from April 29 to May 1.

As from next week on Tuesday, tickets are set to be available at Liquor Supplies shops and by Munch & Sip ambassadors.

Munch & Sip food market founder Mandipa Masuku said: “Our preparations for this year’s events are going on well and we start off at Mystique in Bulawayo and then head to Zambezi house in Victoria Falls. Munch & Sip is a growing food festival and we look forward to growing a food culture in Zimbabwe,” said Masuku.

Masuku said performing acts at both shows will be announced in due course.

