Munch & Sip to elevate Bulawayo’s culinary scene

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

As Bulawayo experiences a surge in food tourism, preparations are underway for a captivating gastronomic event that is set to elevate the local culinary scene to new heights.

On September 14, the Harry Allen Golf Club will host the “Munch & Sip” event, curated by Mandipa Masuku. This event promises to bring together the finest elements of food and music, offering attendees a truly immersive experience that celebrates the deep connection between these two realms.

Divided into two distinct stages, Munch & Sip will take guests on a journey of the senses, inviting them to indulge in the very best of both worlds. The first stage, aptly named “Munch Time”, will be a culinary haven where renowned chef Sindiso Ncube and food connoisseur Carl Joshua Ncube will showcase their exceptional talents. Cooking live, they will tantalise the palates of discerning food enthusiasts with their innovative dishes and masterful techniques, resonating with the event’s mantra, “Food is our community”.

Complementing the culinary delights of the “Munch Time” stage will be the electrifying “Here We Dance” stage, where the rhythmic beats of Amapiano, the captivating South African genre, will take centre stage.

Having secured sponsorship from Castle Lite, Coca-Cola and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority’s Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, the organisers have unveiled that the iconic Mr JazziQ from South Africa will headline the musical extravaganza. Known for his hit, Woza, the Amapiano artiste’s infectious melodies and mesmerising performances are sure to have the crowd dancing the night away.

Masuku outlined the importance of having the two stages.

“By merging the world of food and music, we hope to create an experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional entertainment, allowing our guests to indulge in a truly holistic and sensory journey.

“The dual-stage format of Munch & Sip allows attendees to immerse themselves in the culinary delights of the ‘Munch Time’ stage, before transitioning to the ‘Here We Dance’ stage to revel in the pulsating beats and electrifying performances.

“This seamless integration of food and music promises to transport guests on a journey of the senses, leaving them with memories that will linger long after the event,” Masuku said.

“Munch & Sip is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of the inherent connection between the culinary arts and the power of music. We believe that by bringing these two elements together, we can create an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting impression on our guests and inspire a deeper appreciation for the art of gastronomy and the magic of music.”

Over the years, Munch & Sip has aimed to push the boundaries of traditional cuisine, weaving in bold flavours, unexpected pairings, and a touch of culinary magic that leaves attendees impressed with the diverse food stalls.

The timing of the event could not be more perfect, as Bulawayo experiences a surge in food tourism. The city's vibrant culinary scene, with its diverse array of local and international cuisines, has been drawing in food enthusiasts from across the country and beyond.