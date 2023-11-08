Munch & Sip to usher in ‘biggest NYE picnic’

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Culinary festival, Munch & Sip’s December edition will be Bulawayo’s biggest picnic at Queens Sports Club and will therefore usher patrons into 2024 in style on New Year’s Eve.

Yesterday, the festival producer, Mandipa Masuku said Queens Sports Clubs will provide munchies with the ultimate picnic experience away from troubling neighbours (residents) as the event in April at the ZimParks Criterion Park in Burnside left some complaining of noise.

“The new venue allows us to host what we want to call ‘Bulawayo’s biggest picnic, a Sunday chill as what Munch & Sip is known for. It’s very spacious and easily accessible in comparison to other venues we’ve had in the past,” Masuku said.

She said the latest venue is convenient in many ways as: “People can also drive into town anytime. As we anticipate rain (on the day of the event), we won’t need a muddy space hence Queens was our preferred choice.”

“Last April, we had the joy of working closely with one of our partners who gave us a venue that had never been used before to host a great show. All good, but this time, we have decided not to trouble neighbours and let our munchers enjoy the safety and serenity of the open Queens lawn,” she added.

Last time out, for the hosting of the event, Munch & Sip partnered with financial solutions company Visa Incorporation. For next month’s edition, Masuku said they will be unveiling three sponsors as the event draws near.

Munch & Sip has grown to be a top event, drawing hordes of people from across the country. Masuku said the goal is to attract 5 000 people.

“We have previously hosted 3 800 people and this year, we’re gunning for the big 5 000. This would be a great fit for our 5th year running!”

Notably, the end-of-year event will be headlined by a yet-to-be-unveiled international act who, according to Masuku, will be invited “to try out street food seen in Bulawayo.”

“We will give the artiste a chance to sit with our local artistes over a plate of gango and to bounce ideas of how to take one’s music to the next level,” she said.

On stage, the international artiste will join The Traveller’s Band and other acts to be unveiled soon.

With the amount of traffic to Munch & Sip events, parking vehicles might be a headache but Masuku has organised a park-and-ride. This will see people park their cars at a secure field close to Queens Sports Club and be shuttled, every 20 minutes to the venue entrance.

Masuku invited those who would like to set up food stalls or any stall at the event to start applying.

“We would like to invite top-tier food stalls to apply for stalls this year to give attendees a taste of good food while we sway and jive to some of Southern Africa’s best entertainment. Many of the foods we grow locally can produce really good dishes on the menu, thus we are proud to say that of the food stalls we have hosted, many have gone as far as opening restaurants and food truck businesses following the consumer and cook engagement drive we have pushed for, ” she said.

The idea of hosting stalls has always been at the epicentre of the festival and what is encouraging is that all those who have participated have become reputable brands. – @MbuleloMpofu