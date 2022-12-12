Munch & Sip unveils new partner, date, venue

Brandon Moyo

BULAWAYO’S much-loved Munch & Sip food festival, a lifestyle event that is preparing to host its last edition of the year will be held yet at another new venue with organisers unveiling a new partner, Greens Supermarket.

Known as the city’s civvies day, the event to be held at Criterion Parks in Burnside on December 30, has grown tremendously with the forthcoming edition expected to attract even more crowds as it will serve as a year-end gig for the city.

With Munch & Sip going under the moniker “Food is the Community”, the brand produced a perfect match for their new partner, Greens Supermarket as they are a grocery store.

The supermarket’s marketing official, Allen Phuthi said they are hoping to find new household shoppers and showcase their wide range of products at the event.

He said the partnership will help them showcase to the hundreds of people that will turn out to the event, the different things they can expect from the retailer.

“After deliberation as Greens, we wanted to find a way to link the food with more things you can find at Greens thus Munch & Sip provided the perfect match. We also wanted to align the brand with the future and find new household shoppers,” said Phuthi.

Not coming in to change the tradition of the festival, Phuthi said they are hoping to raise awareness of the brand, including everything that has to do with the supermarket and also try to drive traffic to their online store.

With the City of Kings and Queens’ civvies day just around the corner, the partners said they are working hard to ensure everything goes according to plan.

“On our side, preparations are going fine, we want to make sure that everything goes well,” said Phuthi.

Munch & Sip organisers have built a movement that has become a household event in the city thus Phuthi said they want to propel it to greater heights than what it already is.

To sweeten the deal, event organisers have unveiled that advance tickets are being sold for $5 for early birds and are available at the supermarket in the city centre.

The last edition that was hosted in August at Matopos Sailing Club proved that the event has grown tremendously with the forthcoming edition expected to attract even more crowds.