Munetsi looks up to clash with Namibia

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

WARRIORS vice-captain Marshal Munetsi expects Zimbabwe to revert to their usual passing-football style when they face-off against Namibia in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier for the second time inside four days at Orlando Stadium in South Africa this evening.

The match kicks-off at 6pm.

Zimbabwe will be eager to pick another set of maximum points and move closer to qualifying for the final tournament scheduled for Morocco next year.

Michael Nees’ men beat Namibia in the first of the back-to-back clashes against their Southern Africa rivals at the same venue last Thursday in a match played without spectators at the insistence of the Brave Warriors who were the hosts.

With five points under their belts, the Warriors are second in Group J which is led by Cameroon who have seven points to their name.

Third-placed Kenya, on four points and Cameroon will cancel out each other at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda in the second instalment of their own back-to-back clashes at 3pm this afternoon.

Regardless of what happens in that fixture, Zimbabwe, who are the home team, will look to win their match before an anticipated capacity crown at the Soweto Stadium.

Yet there have been lingering doubts about their capabilities given the way in which they won the first match last Thursday.

The team couldn’t match the fluidity with which they played in their opening two games against Kenya and Cameroon in Uganda last month.

They huffed and puffed to hold on to their 1-0 advantage given via a 34th minute penalty conversion by Khama Billiat.

Munetsi cited fatigue as the main factor that worked against their passing game in the face of a relentlessly attacking team that however, failed to breach the Warriors defensive wall.

And the Reims star believes the Warriors will play with both conviction and swag today.

“I think getting the three points was the most crucial thing. I think we have been doing very well. Progress has been there.

“We knew that we needed to win the first game. Namibia tried to play some mind games, having us play without supporters and having the game played on a Thursday,” said Munetsi.

“Most of our international guys arrived on Tuesday and Wednesday (last week) and I think fatigue also played a role in that match. We were happy to have the three points and we are looking forward to the match on Monday where we will have our supporters and we will be fresher than on Thursday.”

The former Orlando Pirates man is playing in familiar territory having called the Bucs facility home for more than a year before he went to France.

And he has reassured the nation that the freshened-up Warriors will put in a better outing with an emphasis on getting the three points which will take them into a good space to lay claim to qualification as one of the best two teams in the four-team pool.

“The confidence has always been there. I think the way we played in our first two matches and the results we got in Uganda gave us confidence and we also knew that Kenya and Cameroon would cancel out each other,” added Munetsi.

“We had to do our utmost best in this double-header but we knew Namibia are never pushovers. Even if you check the statistics, they are not an easy team to play against.

“I think we must take the six points. We played in an empty stadium and we would like to see some nice faces cheering us on.”