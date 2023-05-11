Munetsi recognised by FIFA

Innocent Kurira

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been recognised for philanthropic work which has seen him donate 100 Euros to his foundation for each kilometre he will cover during matches.

The foundation provides access to education for children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Yesterday, Stade de Reims had the honour of a prestigious visit from Gelson Fernandes, Regional Director of FIFA’s Member Associations Division for Africa, and Solomon Mudege, FIFA Development Programs Africa. The FIFA representatives paid tribute to Munetsi and the entire club for their joint commitment.

Fernandes read a letter from Gianni Infantino, expressing his support for Munetsi and the club. He also took the opportunity to speak to the players and the professional staff, offering congratulations and emphasizing the importance of taking action against poverty and inequality.

“This gesture by Munetsi and the club is a fundamental step towards bridging the gap between the privileged and the underprivileged in Zimbabwe. This act of solidarity is a reminder to the international football community of the need to actively contribute to social progress in the African continent,” said Infantino.

“Munetsi has also been a leading figure to get FIFA’s suspension of Zimbabwe lifted. FIFA had begun the process of engaging with local stakeholders, and Munetsi was one of the first people to be contacted.”

The 26-year-old has also been shortlisted for the Marc-Vivien Foe award. This accolade is given to the best performing African in Ligue One – which has traditionally been pregnant with footballers from the continent.

The winner will be announced on May 30. Munetsi played for FC Cape Town, Baroka, Orlando Pirates through the four years that he spent in South Africa.

He played 22 games at FC Cape Town under Craig Rosslee and Johnny Ferreira before being snapped up by Orlando Pirates who immediately sent him out on loan to Baroka where he played 32 games.

Upon his return to Pirates for the 2017/18 season, he featured in 14 games in the second half of the season under Milutin Sredojevic then went up to 23 appearances for the next season before leaving for France in 2019.