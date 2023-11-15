Munetsi speaks ahead of afternoon Rwanda clash

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

GRITTY Warriors midfielder Marshal Munetsi has predicted a tough 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Rwanda.

The two teams are set to clash at Rwanda’s Huye Stadium this afternoon.

Kickoff is 3pm

“Everyone in the team is happy that the country is back in international football. We know a little about Rwanda but we are looking forward to a good match. We need to collect maximum points to make sure we qualify for the World Cup, a thing that we have never did. It’s not going to be easy but we will fight,” said the France based Munetsi.

He has been named as one of the Warriors captains together with Marvelous Nakamba and Teenage Hadebe.

Meanwhile, Warriors players will reportedly receive a winning bonus of US$2000 each if they beat Rwanda this afternoon.

The senior national soccer team players are set to receive the same amount if they do happen to get the better of Nigeria on Sunday at the same venue.

The local football mother body is said to have agreed to pay the Warriors such amounts with legendary Peter Ndlovu and Football Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) president Desmond Maringwa playing an influential role.

Ndlovu and Maringwa are both in Rwanda.

ZIFA will also pay them daily allowances and appearance fees that are reportedly pegged at US$500 per player. -@FungaiMuderere