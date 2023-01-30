Munetsi starts as Reims hold PSG

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder, Marshall Munetsi played 75 minutes for Stade de Reims in their 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in a French Ligue 1 fixture played at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Munetsi was replaced by fellow African Kamory Doumbia from Mali with 15 minutes to go. At that stage, Reims were a goal down after Brazilian Neymar had put PSG ahead in the 51st minute.

PSG were reduced to 10-man after Italian midfielder Marco Verratti was sent off in the 59th minute.

Just when PSG thought they had secured the three points, England Under-21 Folarin Balogun found the equaliser for Reims in 95 minutes, 30 seconds.

“Amazing performance from the team @StadeDeReims we keep going until the end,’’ Munetsi posted on Twitter.

PSG, the defending champions are on top of Ligue 1 with 48 points picked up from 15 wins and three draws with just two defeats for the Paris giants from the 20 games they have played so far this season. Reims on the other hand are down at number 11 with 26 points, picked up from five wins and eleven draws. Munetsi and his teammates have suffered four defeats this season.

Reims last picked up three points on January 11 when Munetsi was on target as they defeated Ajaccio 1-0 at Stade François Coty.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29