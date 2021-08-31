Munetsi will add composure

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ ‘man-of-the-moment’, defensive midfielder Marshal Munetsi, arrives today in time for the first training session ahead of Friday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa at the National Sports Stadium.

Munetsi hogged the spotlight with a superb performance for his French Ligue 1 side Reims in their 0-2 loss to Paris St-Germain (PSG) on Sunday night.

The midfielder demonstrated his effectiveness by man-marking six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and even had an effort ruled out for offside.

Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG about three weeks ago after leaving his boyhood club Barcelona as a free agent.

His attempts to stay at Barcelona were rejected by the Spanish league because his salary would not comply with financial regulations. Barcelona is burdened by a debt of more than €1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

Messi came on as a second-half substitute for his PSG debut before 21 000 noisy fans.

With fans from around the world glued to their screens watching the Argentine icon play for only his second professional team, the spotlight also shone on Munetsi, who was involved in the thick of things in Reims’ midfield.

It is the composure Munetsi showed when facing one of football’s greatest of all time that left Zimbabwean fans excited about the Warriors’ game against Bafana Bafana on Friday.

He is expected to provide the defensive shield in the absence of United Kingdom-based players that have been barred by their clubs from travelling for the game, as Zimbabwe is under the UK’s Covid-19 red list countries where everyone arriving from such countries has to self-isolate for 10 days.

With towering defender Teenage Hadebe also ruled out, Munetsi could be thrust into the central defensive position, a role he once played during his days at Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

The composure Munetsi exhibited against PSG is what Zimbabweans and the Warriors’ coaches will be hoping he brings into the games against South Africa and Ethiopia on September 7.

Munetsi was one of eight Warriors’ players in the Warriors’ squad that were active at the weekend.

Among Warriors’ players in the South African Premier Soccer League, only striker Knox Mutizwa got game time, coming off the bench in Golden Arrows’ 1-1 stalemate with champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Left-back Divine Lunga was not part of Sundowns’ match day squad.

Other Warriors’ players that were active at the weekend were skipper Knowledge Musona, who converted from the penalty spot in his Saudi Arabian club Al Tai’s 1-3 home loss to Al Fehia.

It was Musona’s first league goal for his new club, which is still searching for its first point.

Central midfielder Thabani Kamusoko and winger Tafadzwa Rusike played in Zesco United’s 4-0 rout of Lusaka Dynamos in a Charity Cup in Zambia.

Goalkeeper Talbert Shumba and winger Ishmael Wadi were in action in South Africa’s First Division. Shumba’ Free State Stars drew 0-0 with Richards Bay, while Wadi’s JDR Stars lost 3-2 to Platinum City Stars.

The Warriors’ technical staff feel it’s a blessing in disguise that some of their players were inactive at the weekend as they reported for camp without injuries.

“We needed all the players called-up for camp to report without injuries or knocks and that’s what we got. We are getting to business tomorrow at 3pm. Marshal Munetsi and Martin Mapisa arrive tomorrow in time for the afternoon session. Otherwise, we are good to go,” said Wellington Mpandare, the Warriors’ manager.

WARRIORS SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Kelvin Moyo (Nkana), William Stima (FC Platinum)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Tafadzwa Rusike & Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu), Silas Songani (FC Platinum), Edwin Madhanhanga (Marumo Gallants), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars)

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai) — @ZililoR