Munkuli ruled out for the rest of the season

Fungai Muderere,[email protected]

DARLINGTON Mukuli has become the second player in the Highlanders FC camp to be ruled out for the rest of season owing to an injury.

He tore ligaments in the team’s 2-0 loss to Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday.

Munkuli joins fellow midfielder Godrey Makaruse and Devine Mhindirira in Bosso’s casualty ward.

Just like Makaruse, Munkuli tore his ligaments.

Mhindirira is still to get back to full fitness.

“Mukuli is out for the rest of the season. It’s another big blow for us,” said Bosso head coach Blatemar Brito.

Mukuli was stretched off in the 25th minute and was replaced by Elshamar Farasi who put in a good shift.

On Sunday, Bosso are set to take on Dynamos at Emagumeni -@FungaiMuderere