Muntuza, Sobancane debut video out on Sunday…duo sets 5k views target in 24 hours

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MASKANDI musicians and guitarists Muntuza and Sobancane are set to release their debut music video for their single, Inhliziyo Yami.

The track which took music lovers by storm because of its originality had its visuals shot in Plumtree town and the duo’s rural village of Zimnyama.

The video was shot by Godwin “Blackstone” Ndlovu from Hwange who has shot several music videos which have been played on Channel O and Mzansi Magic.

Promoter Handy, one of the forerunners in promoting Muntuza and Sobancane alongside Muzi Moyo said they are targeting to clinch over 5 000 views in 24 hours of the release on YouTube.

“We’re aiming for at least 5 000 YouTube views in the first 24 hours. Despite him being blind, the passion that Sobancane put was such an inspiration to me and others so I call on people to show him and Muntuza some love,” said Handy. – @mthabisi_mthire