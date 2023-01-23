Murape leaves Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe

Innocent Kurira , Sports Reporter

REAL Betis Academy Zimbabwe has have parted ways with head of their technical department Murape Murape who has joined Dynamos Football Club as an assistant coach.

Murape’s departure was announced by the academy yesterday.

“We can confirm that Murape Murape has left the post of Head Coach of Real Betis Academy after taking up an offer to join Dynamos Football Club on a full time basis.

“We would like to thank Murape for his service and efforts and wish him the very best in his next chapter,” the academy stated.

Betis Academy Zimbabwe chairman Gerald Sibanda they will be announcing changes to their technical department in the coming days.

“We have not appointed anyone for the role of head coach left by Murape. Next week we have more additions coming to cater for the large numbers of players and increase the quality of our training,” said Sibanda.

Murape was in December last year part of the academy’s coaches who went on tour to Spain where they visited the Real Betis Balompié in Seville where the Zimbabwean players got to be trained by Spanish coaches and also played some friendly matches in the Southern European country.

Last week, the academy announced that Naison Muchekela will be joining their technical team.

Muchekela a former Dynamos and Zimbabwean youth international in his playing days brings a lot of coaching experience to the Real Betis junior players after a stint as an Assistant coach in the 2022 Premiership season.

With the support of its international business development department, Real Betis are pursuing a global education project through football.

Its objective is not just to develop new playing talents but to provide access to good education and fight against marginalisation and social exclusion in different parts of the world. — @innocentskizoe