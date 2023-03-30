Murder cases on the rise

Peter Matika, Online Desk

AT least 20 murder cases have been recorded by police in the month of March, with most of them centred upon bar disputes.

The rising number of murder cases has left both citisens and police puzzled and concerned, with the latter calling on citisens to handle disputes in a peaceful manner.

Yesterday police launched an investigation into the murder of a man who died in hospital after being discovered lying unconscious with multiple stab wounds on his body at Gohole Business Centre.

“Police in Maphisa are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder that occurred on 29/03/23 at Gohole Business Centre in which the victim Ocean Sibindi died whilst admitted at Maphisa District Hospital after being attacked by unknown assailants. The victim was found lying unconscious with three deep cuts on the head before being referred to the hospital,” said police in a Tweet.

Police also noted that they were investigating several other murder cases that occurred in the country throughout the entire month.

More to follow…