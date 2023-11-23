Murder in Bulawayo suburb over cigarette

Peter Matika, @petematika

A 23-year-old man from Bulawayo has been arrested for killing another man following an altercation over a cigarette.

Takunda Mandizvidza from Old Luveve reportedly hit Adam Chigwedere with a stone on the fore head after he refused to share a cigarette with him.

Police confirmed his arrest saying the incident occurred on November 21 at around 6PM.

“On the 21st of November 2023 at around 1800 hours, the now deceased visited his friend a male adult aged 27 years of Luveve Bulawayo. He found him with his other friends including the accused person. The now deceased asked for a cigarette from the accused person who refused and this did not sit well with him. He then assaulted the accused person with a fist once on the mouth and he sustained a cut on the lower lip,” said Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

She said Mandizvidza hit Chigwedere once on the forehead with a stone before he collapsed and fell unconscious.

“The accused person then fled from the scene. A police report was made and the now deceased was taken to Mpilo (Central) Hospital where he was admitted and he passed away on the following day,” said Asst Insp Msebele.