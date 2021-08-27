MURDER: Man and 14-year-old wife kill newborn baby

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE are investigating a suspected rape and murder case where a man allegedly raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl and then went on to kill the baby with the assistance of his wife and neighbour.

Police on their twitter page said the incidences occurred in September 2020 and June 2021. The trio poisoned the newly born baby.

“Police in Nyamandlovu are investigating circumstances surrounding cases of rape and murder which occurred at Zimdabule Village in September 2020 and June 2021. In September 2020 one of the suspects raped the victim (14) who became pregnant and gave birth to a baby in June 2021.

“The suspect and his wife as well as their neighbour administered an unknown poison to the newly born baby. The body was then buried within the yard. It was later exhumed and reburied outside the homestead. Investigations are in progress,” said the police.

