MURDER: Man arrested for killing boy at shopping centre

Midlands Bureau Chief

Police in Gweru have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old boy to death with a knife on the chest.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the murder which happened at Mkoba 6 shopping centre on Sunday.

“Police in Gweru have arrested a 22-year-old man on allegations of a murder case which occurred at Mkoba 6 Shopping centre on 12 September 2021. Circumstances are that on the day in question Takundanashe Arther Ngazimbi was found lying on the ground at Mkoba 6 shopping centre crying for help with a stab wound on the chest,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Ngazimbi was allegedly ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.

He said investigations conducted led to the arrest of Munashe Chigoriwa of Mkoba 9 at an alleged hideout in Woodlands Park, Gweru.

“The suspected murder weapon, a blood stained dagger knife was recovered in Mkoba 7, Gweru during indications. Chigoriwa is in police custody assisting the police with investigations and will soon appear in court.

“Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information to unravel the full circumstances of the case to come forward,” said Insp Mahoko.

In an unrelated matter, Insp Mahoko said police in Gokwe are investigating a case of robbery where a 41-year-old male adult was robbed of cash by three unknown other men at his home.

He said the incident occurred at Ringo village, Chief Njelele in Gokwe on Sunday at about 0000 hours.

“It was reported that on 12 September 2021 at about 0000 hours the complainant, Samuel Samu was asleep in his bedroom with his wife, when three unknown men armed with logs broke into his house. They demanded US$700-00 cash which the complainant had obtained after selling his two cattle beasts the previous day,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the three alleged robbers went on to assault him using logs and open hands all over the body to force him to give them the money.

“Samu then handed over the cash to them and they disappeared from the scene. Police are appealing to anyone with information that can help in the identification and arrest of culprits behind this case to report at the nearest police station. Apparently, the robbers had full knowledge of the cattle sell transaction and that the money was home hence the attack,” said Insp Mahoko.

He encouraged villagers to keep all their cash transactions a closely guarded secret whenever possible and once they receive large sums of money; they should not keep it in their homes, but deposit it in banks.