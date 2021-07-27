MURDER: Man axed to death for stealing pots and cooking oil

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A man from Matobo in Matabeleland South province, has been arrested for committing murder with an axe after accusing his victim of stealing his pots and cooking oil.

“Police have arrested a man (33) for murder which occurred on 25/7/21 at Nyandeni Village, Matobo. The suspect struck the victim (27) with an axe several times on the head after an argument over a theft case in which the victim stole pots and cooking oil from the suspect,” said the police on their twitter page.

Meanwhile, the police also revealed that a man from Sanyati, in Mashonaland West, was murdered after an argument over salt.

The man was stabbed in June and died last week.

“In a related case, Police in Sanyati are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which a man (46) died at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was admitted on 15/07/21 after he was stabbed on his back by the suspect on 01/06/21 over an argument relating to salt,” said police.

In June, police in Hwange District, Matabeleland North and Bulawayo banned the carrying of weapons in public for three months amid concern over the prevalence of crimes such as murder, robbery and assault.

In separate statements at that time, officers commanding four Bulawayo districts and the Officer Commanding Hwange Police District Chief Superintendent Smart Matongo said unanticipated acts of violence resulting in murder, attempted murder, robberies and assault had resulted in police issuing the prohibition order in terms of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.

Also in the same month, in Bulawayo, two suspected gold panners, ran amok axing eight people and killing one in the streets of Bulawayo’s Mabutweni high density suburb, in a gruesome orgy of violence over US$2.

Shepard Nhliziyo and Kholisani Nyathi indiscriminately hacked at anyone they met. The duo has since been arrested.

@bonganinkunzi