MURDER: Man kills girlfriend for cheating on him

10 Sep, 2021 - 13:09 0 Views
0 Comments
MURDER: Man kills girlfriend for cheating on him

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE are looking for a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend after accusing her of infidelity.

In their twitter page police said Clifford Phiri (38) attacked the now deceased and dumped her body in a disused mine.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Clifford Phiri (38) who is wanted for a case of murder which occurred on 28 September at Woodcroft Farm, Nyamandlovu.

“The suspect assaulted the victim (20) to death with sticks, after accusing her of infidelity and dumped the body in a disused well. The body of the victim was retrieved from the well on 9 September by the police.”

@DubeMatutu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting