MURDER: Man kills girlfriend for cheating on him

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE are looking for a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend after accusing her of infidelity.

In their twitter page police said Clifford Phiri (38) attacked the now deceased and dumped her body in a disused mine.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Clifford Phiri (38) who is wanted for a case of murder which occurred on 28 September at Woodcroft Farm, Nyamandlovu.

“The suspect assaulted the victim (20) to death with sticks, after accusing her of infidelity and dumped the body in a disused well. The body of the victim was retrieved from the well on 9 September by the police.”

