MURDER: Mental patient shovels brother to death

Kumbirai Christine Alfayi, Midlands Reporter

A 52-year-old mentally challenged man from Mberengwa allegedly fatally struck his brother with a shovel several times on the head while he was asleep.

Taimutyai Ndlovu who had both hands and feet tied up before they retired to bed managed to untie himself and allegedly murdered his brother Tafirei Chipwanya (65) while he was asleep.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday around 1am.

“Police are handling an investigation into a murder case where Taimutyai Ndlovu (52) of Tarasanago Village, Chief Matevaidze in Mberengwa allegedly killed his brother by striking him with a shovel. The incident occurred on February 15 at about 1am,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said it was reported that, on Valentine’s day at about 9pm, the now deceased Chipwanya retired to bed with his brother who was reported to be suffering from a mental illness.

He said Chipwanya and Ndlovu shared the same room.

“They slept in Ndlovu’s bedroom with Ndlovu’s both hands and legs tied after he had turned violent. During the night, Ndlovu is said to have managed to untie himself and struck Chipwanya who was asleep with a shovel several times on the head,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Chipwanya died on the spot and Ndlovu disappeared from the scene.

“A report was made to the police who attended the scene and investigations are underway. The suspect is at large. The body was ferried to Mberengwa mortuary awaiting post mortem,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said police are appealing to members of the public who might have information about the whereabouts of Ndlovu to report at any nearest police station.

“People living with relatives suffering from mental illness are advised to make sure they get their treatment as prescribed by their doctors,” said Insp Mahoko.