Murder suspect arrested

10 Apr, 2023 - 15:04 0 Views
Murder suspect arrested

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Police in Madlambuzi, Matabeleland South province have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder incident that occurred on 6 April at Tshamahali Business Centre.

Police confirmed the arrest of 35-year-old Coster Ndebele, while they were still hunting for four other suspects who are on the run.

“Police in Mdlambuzi have arrested Coster Ndebele (35) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 06/04/23 at Tshamahali Business Centre,” said police in a statement on Twitter.

Ndebele with his accomplices is reported to have attacked the deceased, during a binging spree, where they used an assortment of weapons to harm the victim.

“The suspect together with Mthabisi Mlalazi (20) and four others, took turns to attack to death the victim, Lameck Ndlovu (29) with a sjambok, hammer and an okapi knife indiscriminately all over the body, after an argument over an undisclosed issue during a beer drinking binge. Investigations are underway,” said police.

