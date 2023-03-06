Murder suspects on the run

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THREE men are on the run after they allegedly teamed up and beat up a man to death for stealing from a shop.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred in Filabusi at around 9PM. She said the three men only known as Bruce, Maqhawe and Clifford beat up Sebastian Sibanda for allegedly stealing some groceries.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Nhlango Business Centre in Filabusi. The now deceased Sebastian Sibanda reportedly went to a shop intending to buy some groceries. He took a 2kg bag of sugar, 2 litres cooking and a packet of matemba and left the shop without paying. The shop keeper called out for help shouting that a thief had stolen groceries.

“The trio pursued Sibanda who had fled into the darkness. They caught up with him and assaulted him and left him on the ground unconscious. Sibanda’s body was found on the following morning and the matter was reported to the police,” she said.

Insp Mangena said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to alert the police. She urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from taking the law into their own hands by attacking suspects. If people apprehend a suspect they should just hand them over to the police and allow the law to take its course. These three men should have apprehended the now deceased and handed him over to the police. We appeal to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to alert the police,” she said.

