Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested a man for murder after assaulting the victim extensively over a US$2 on Africa Day.

In a statement on x, the police said, “ZRP confirms the arrest of Washington Maphosa in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Kwakanaka Village, Chimanimani on 25/05/24 in which Webster Chitombo died.”

Maphosa allegedly assaulted Chitombo after an argument over US$2.