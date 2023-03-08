Murderer abused drugs

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

A LUPANE man who axed his neighbour to death before attempting to kill another one in 2021, started abusing drugs at the age of 16.

Gilbert Ndlovu (35) of Deka village under Chief Mabhikwa was admitted to Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo on two separate occasions for mental illness associated with substance abuse.

This emerged when Ndlovu appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva sitting on a circuit in Hwange, facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Jerold Sibanda Mbovana who was aged 69 years at the time of his death.

When trial proceedings started and Ndlovu was asked if he understood the charges, he gave incoherent responses prompting his pro deo lawyer, Ms Joyline Change of Mvhiringi and Associates, to tell the court that her client was mentally ill.

The prosecutor, Mrs Martha Cheda said Ndlovu was examined at Mlondolozi Forensic Institution at Khami’s Mlondolozi Prison and found to be disoriented and mentally ill.

She said Ndlovu had been treated at Ingutsheni Hospital on two occasions from 28 February 2019 to 4 July 2019 and between 23 January 2020 and 15 April 2020 for schizophrenia.

The court heard that in 2019 Ndlovu was admitted with deep somatic hallucinations as he believed that a certain object was moving and burning his body and he would become verbally violent.

In 2020, he was admitted after turning violent and moving around talking to himself while carrying an axe and knife and threatening to kill people.

Mrs Cheda said according to the medical report, Ndlovu “appeared to be psychotic with partial orientation to time and delusional of persecution.

He was paranoid towards the deceased whom he accused of being a wizard that kept five goblins claiming that he was using them to bewitch him.

Ndlovu also believed he was possessed by a demon which gave him extra ordinary powers.

“He said he started to drink alcohol when he was 16 years old and took five twists of cannabis daily which made his behaviour unpredictable,” said Mrs Cheda.

According to a medical report compiled by a psychiatrist, Dr Elena Poskotchinova there is a reasonable possibility that at the time of the alleged crime, the accused was suffering from mental disorder and substance abuse disorder.

“He was mentally disturbed to such an extent that he should not be held legally responsible for his actions,” read the report.

Justice Takuva retained a special verdict on Ndlovu saying he should be taken back to prison for transfer to a mental institution for treatment as he was a danger to society.

The court heard that on 21 October 2021 at around 6 am, Ndlovu went to the deceased’s homestead armed with two axes and found him alone at the homestead.

Upon arrival, Ndlovu opened an unlocked door and struck the deceased twice with an axe on the left side of the head.

He then proceeded to another homestead belonging Mr Bhekimpilo Sibanda, nephew to the deceased and tried to strike him.

Mr Sibanda fled, but tripped and fell down as Ndlovu was chasing him. He struck him once on the shoulder.

The accused’s father Mr Peter Ndlovu and Ms Gladys Nyoni rushed to the scene and wrestled with Ndlovu until they managed to disarm him.

