Murewa receives two new schools commissioned by provincial affairs minister

Online Writer

MUREWA – THE Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Mashonaland East, Apolonia Munzverengwi, commissioned two new schools in the Murewa district last week.

The commissioned schools are Mushawatu Primary School and Mapukutu Secondary School. The minister presided over the official opening ceremonies, marking an important milestone for the Murewa community.

“The commissioning of these two new schools is a significant development that will greatly benefit the people of Murewa,” said Minister Munzverengwi. “Access to quality education is a key priority, and these institutions will provide more opportunities for the local children to learn and grow.”