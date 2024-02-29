Murumba Pitch added to Bulawayo Shutdown lineup

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Shutdown organisers have announced the inclusion of the South African musical duo Murumba Pitch to the already impressive lineup that will perform at the Queens Sports Club.

Emtee, Aymos, and Kwesta are the other South African artistes that are poised to make their debut performances at the event that will coincide with the shutdown of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, promising an unforgettable experience. They will be joined by a host of beloved local acts, including Ma9Nine, DJ Nospa, Mzoe 7, DJ Mzoe, and DJ Eugy, ensuring a rich blend of musical styles.

The anticipation is tangible as fans speculate on the addition of a major local artist to the roster, with Winky D and Jah Prayzah being the names on everyone’s lips.

Jordan Dube, the manager of Harris Continental, the event’s organisers, expressed their ambition to deliver an unparalleled live entertainment experience.

“Our target is to make history through this event and that is why for the first time we have a lineup with four foreign artistes. These artistes’ work have become national anthems in this city and beyond and we want to celebrate them and make sure they link up with local artistes and maybe some collaborations might suffice,” Dube said.

