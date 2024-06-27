Murwira honoured to captain Warriors

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

WARRIORS captain at the Cosafa Cup tournament Godknows Murwira says it is an honor to lead the senior men’s national team at this year’s edition of the regional competition.

Zimbabwe will begin their 2024 Cosafa Cup campaign this afternoon when they face Comoros in a Group B match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gheberha.

Kick-off is at 3 pm.

The game will mark the return of the Warriors at the tournament after missing the previous edition due to a Fifa ban.

“It’s a great honor to be named the captain. It’s a huge responsibility. We have to push t make sure we bring the trophy home. We have to make sure everyone feels comfortable and expresses what he feels and has so that we all have one goal,” said Murwira.

The match will be broadcast live on Fifa and across all Cosafa mediums and social media platforms.

