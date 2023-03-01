Musa Keys, Jah Prayzah added onto 2023 Vic Falls Carnival lineup

Showbiz Reporter

With two months left for the Victoria Falls Carnival to roar to life, organisers of the event have unveiled two more artistes, Selema hit-maker Musa Keys and Jah Prayzah.

Musa Keys who is not new to many in the country as he staged several shows locally last year was unveiled on Wednesday while Jah Prayzah was unveiled on Tuesday. From the feedback thus far, event organisers are on the right track regards the artiste selection.

The event that will be returning to the Elephant Hills Resort is set to run from April 28 to 30.

More performers who have been booked to perform so far include popular South African podcast duo Mac G and Sol, Botswana musical group Khoisan, Zimdancehall star Enzo Ishall, South African house duo Black Motion, Mafikizolo, Namibian singer Top Cheri, Botswana singer Han-C, DJ Nitefreak, Anita Jaxson and DJ Rimo.

Tickets to the event are already on sale with some of the activities expected to spread to Livingstone, Zambia.