Musa Keys slated for Zimbabwe gigs

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

SELEMA (Po Po) hit-maker, Musa Keys (real name Musa Makamu) is expected in Zimbabwe this weekend where he is billed to perform in Harare and Bulawayo.

Musa Keys who is also behind the Vula Mlomo hit is known for his lush melodies and softly rhythmic synthesisers.

The young Amapiano artiste is billed to perform at Dreams Night Club on Saturday followed by a show on Sunday at The Boundary Club dubbed, “Musa Keys live in Bulawayo”.

The shows are being organised by new players in the show promotions game, Infinity Sky Entertainment who hosted Major League DJz in Bulawayo as well as Nigerian Joeboy in Harare recently.

South African artistes continue to take full advantage of the huge market that they have in Zimbabwe with promoters assuring fans that the artiste will not let them down. In as much as the excitement is palpable, worry is also creeping in, with the need to deliver imminent as recent behaviour from South African acts has been condemned as “unacceptable” in many circles.

Chronicle Showbiz Reporter Mbulelo Mpofu (MM) had a chat with one of the event organisers, Dumisani Chihoto (DC) from Infinity Sky Entertainment who assured fans that the artiste was coming and assured them a memorable show.

MM: How are preparations for the Musa Keys show coming up?

DC: Preparations are now on 80 percent as we expect Musa to jet into Bulawayo on the 8th of May, 2022 after his show in Harare. He will be performing at The Boundary in Bulawayo, an excellent venue that will allow his fans to interact with him.

MM: Why did you opt for Musa?

DC: One cannot deny the fact that Bulawayo is the epicentre of Amapiano in Zimbabwe hence we found it suitable to have Musa grace the city of Kings and Queens. He also showed interest in potentially seeing the music scene in Bulawayo as he will be backed up by some of Bulawayo’s finest DJs.

MM: What guarantee do fans have that he is coming?

DC: Musa Keys has confirmed through social media that he will be in Bulawayo on the 8th. We’ve also put measures that will ensure the people of Bulawayo get value for their money and time. In the past, Infinity Sky Entertainment has brought Major League DJz to Bulawayo hence the public should have confidence in the brand to deliver the act.

We implore the public to purchase advance tickets.

MM: When was Infinity Sky formed?

DC: Infinity Sky was formulated in 2021.

MM: Which other shows has Infinity Sky hosted?

DC: Infinity Sky Entertainment recently held a sold-out show for Joeboy, a Nigerian act. We have also hosted DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Jah Prayzah, Takura, and Enzo Ishall, the list goes on.

MM: What can fun lovers expect from the company going forward?

DC: The company prides itself on listening to understand rather than respond. That said, we intend to ensure that we give the people what they tell us they need. Joeboy was a request from the people and the people got what they requested.