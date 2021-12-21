MUSELive show makes comeback

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

LAUNCHED two years ago before taking a sabbatical break, the #MUSELive has made a comeback with the second edition being held on Friday night.

The show that was held at Sabela Studios at ZITF saw the brainchild of the gig, rapper MUSE sharing the stage with Novuyo Seagirl, Brucella and Ashleigh Love.

First on stage was Ashleigh Love followed by Brucella before Novuyo Seagirl performed. In between, MUSE performed some of his songs alongside Indigo Saint before he performed songs with all the songstresses who he collaborated with.

Said MUSE: “In a nutshell, #MUSELive is a brainchild that I came up with, to not only show off my music, but music of artistes I invite to perform, as well as the collaborative works that we’ve done.

“At our first #MUSELive, we had KNG BL, Indigo Saint and Asaph coming through to showcase their works. #MUSELive gets its name from firstly being a live band event and secondly obviously getting to see MUSE live,” he said.

MUSE said #MUSELive is structured in a way that it is an intimate gathering of 60 or less people. – @mthabisi_mthire