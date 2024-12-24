Mushekwi finds new home in China

Zimpapers Sports Hub

FORMER Warriors and CAPS United forward Nyasha Mushekwi has joined Chinese League One club Dalian Kuncheng.

The 37-year-old Zimbabwean striker made the move after a successful stint with Yunnan Yukun, where he won the Golden Boot award in the Chinese second-tier league.

Mushekwi’s impressive performance last season saw him score 25 goals in 30 appearances, helping Yunnan Yukun secure promotion to the Chinese Super League. Despite his crucial role in the team’s success, Mushekwi opted to leave Yunnan Yukun after just one season.

Dalian Kuncheng, who are newly promoted to the Chinese League One, announced Mushekwi’s signing on their official platform. “Zimbabwean player Nyasha Mushekwi, who has been playing in the Chinese Professional League for nine years, has signed a new work contract with Dalian Kuncheng Football Club as a free agent,” the statement read.

Mushekwi is expected to play a key role for Dalian Kuncheng in the upcoming season, bringing his wealth of experience and goal-scoring prowess to the team.