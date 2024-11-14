Music 2 Music eyes global reach following Road to Fame victory

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Third-place winners of the 2024 Chibuku Road to Fame music competition, Music 2 Music (M2M) from Bulawayo, are looking to take their distinctive Afro-fusion sound beyond Zimbabwe.

The band, formed just six months ago to compete in the Chibuku competition, received US$7 000 in prize money after wowing the audience with their stand-out performance at Glamis Arena in Harare last Saturday.

Music 2 Music’s members include Julius Phiri (lead vocalist and acoustic guitarist), Ashley Ndlovu (bass guitarist), Travolta Chikwanda (keyboardist), Tyron Tavengana (drummer), Zinzile Majola (vocalist), and Buhle Moyo (backing vocalist).

Led by Phiri, the group has gained recognition for its unique genre, which they call Kumkani, an Afro-traditional style adapted as Afro-fusion for the competition.

“I was initially unsure if people on this side (Harare) would embrace our genre, but to my amazement, the fans were dancing and truly appreciated our unique style,” Phiri said.

He expressed his pride in the group’s success, noting their rapid rise.

“We’re thrilled to reach this milestone as a band barely half a year old. The group was formed specifically to compete in Chibuku Road to Fame, and winning first place in Bulawayo and third nationally out of 11 groups speaks to our talent and hard work,” he said.

Their success has reinvigorated Bulawayo’s reputation as a cultural hub, with Phiri reflecting on how the victory renewed hope for the city’s music scene.

“The last band from the city to win was back in 2006, so we’re proud to have put Bulawayo back on the map. People had almost lost hope,” he said.

Phiri also credited session musicians from Bulawayo for mentoring and supporting the group.

“Their guidance gave us the confidence to compete,” he said, adding that the band plans to return next year to aim for first place.

As for their prize money, Phiri stated, “We’ll take time to plan carefully on how best to invest it to grow Music 2 Music’s brand and expand our reach.” —@mthabisi_mthire