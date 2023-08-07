Music industry robbed of rhumba icons: RIP Ma Eli aka Ndondofly and Maviri – best rhumba drummer ever

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

News of the death of Insimbi ZeZhwane lead vocalist and guitarist Elvis “MaEli” Mathe along with drummer Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu is a bad dream that many hope to wake up from.

Following the accident that the band was involved in along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway on Saturday morning, pictures and videos went viral on social media platforms with fans expressing shock and sadness over the development.

The worst was to come when news came in that Maviri had died on the spot, with MaEli following later in the day. Other band members, including bassist Meluleki “Brema” Moyo were still admitted to hospital as of yesterday.

There is no doubt that Insimbi ZeZhwane was the rhumba band of the moment and this was largely due to MaEli’s music compositions which brought a new flavour that was spiced with IsiNdebele proverbs and sayings.

Within the wire of the guitars where he played both the lead and rhythm guitars when the band recorded, MaEli, also known as Ndondofly, managed to conjure up a new sound and beat that many fell in love with.

One did not have to come from or go to Tsholotsho to appreciate the band’s music. Once you listened to it, you would be hypnotised as MaEli would have dribbled his way into your heart, in what he would call “Ten-Nya!”.

Jiiiiiiii and Mqabuze mani became his catchphrases associated with the Insimbi ZeZhwane beat.

Within just eight years of their music journey which produced albums Iseqa Mgwaqo, Inhlanzi Encane, Dikidiki featuring Inganekwane, Impande YeMinyela, Iginyambila featuring 20 Century, Imbemba featuring Umthetwandaba, Sizalendaba featuring Izothamlilo and the 2022 offering Umshoshaphansi — the group had also swept a number of awards and any band which was pitted against them knew they had a match on their hands.

Despite all of this, a very reserved MaEli never got carried away. Sadly, due to his reserved nature, he shunned the media and Chronicle Showbiz tried many times to interview him, without success. If one needed a story about Insimbi ZeZhwane, bassist Brema and the band management were the best bet.

Only a few journalists managed to interview Ma Eli and sadly, he has gone with his story only told through his music and those who associated with him.

All musicians who knew and worked with him are shattered by his demise at the tender age of 31, leaving behind his wife and two children in Tsholotsho.

Maviri was a drummer of note. Although he tried singing, he excelled on the drums and those who watched Godolude on stage would testify.

One would actually enjoy watching him play the drums, as he put all his soul into them and was “merciless”.

This reporter first met Maviri trying his hand at music with Super (Ndolwane Super Sounds bassist who is Obert Vundla’s son) at his house in Pumula South. Although they recorded the album, I am glad he pursued his talent as a drummer as he was so good with the drums.

Following news of the two artistes’ demise, several artistes have been sending their condolence messages.

Dubia Masters leader Kholwani “TK” Dube, who honed MaEli’s guitar playing skills, said: “The loss of MaEli is heartbreaking because he came to me for guitar lessons. I’ve been very proud knowing that I produced such a guitarist. My heart is broken and all the pride I had ukuthi ngamthwasisa emakatalini is gone just like that.”

TK said he is praying to God that Brema and other band members recover so that this does not become the end of Insimbi ZeZhwane.

Fellow rhumba musician Ndabitshekile who leads Nkayi Super Sounds said: “I worked with them well. For my albums, I always featured one of them as my guitarist because I’m a big fan of their music. When I got the news, (of the accident), I was devastated. These guys revived the rhumba genre and when you went to the studio to record, you knew there was a challenge waiting in the form of Insimbi ZeZhwane.”

Radio personality and a fan of the band, Manurse Ndlovu said she was shattered by the news of the death of Ma Eli.

“I’m shattered! These people had become family beyond the music industry. I cannot begin to imagine how Brema is feeling. I wish him and the rest of the band members who were injured a speedy recovery. Rest in peace Ndondofly MaEli and the best drummer ever, Maviri,” said Ndlovu.

She, together with musician, Zinjaziyamluma is working on ensuring that the injured members receive medical assistance.

Martin Sibanda of Ndolwane Super Sounds said the death of the duo has reopened old wounds.

He said MaEli was on the right path to becoming an icon of rhumba music.

“This world has a way of taking heroes. Old wounds have been opened and I ask myself why it has to be through a car accident always. Losing such young talent in this painful way is a great loss to the music industry. Kumnyama phambili because these boys had the potential of being icons of our music, but they’ve been taken in a short space of time.

“I’ve so many questions that need answers. I can only say may their souls rest in peace,” said a heartbroken Sibanda.

Obert Vundla said the late MaEli had healed broken hearts with his music but now, he has left many heartbroken. He said he was working on grooming Maviri in the music industry.

Ndux Junior said death had robbed the music industry of a multi-talented youngster, MaEli.

“Death has robbed us of a multi-talented, calm and well-disciplined youngster. It’s hard to take it because we had so many plans. I wish those admitted in hospital a speedy recovery,” Ndux Junior said.

DJ Mapressa, who closely interacted with the band, was equally distraught.

“We come from almost the same area in Tsholotsho. He was my boy (MaEli) and sometimes when there were issues within the band, they’d call me to help solve them. They’d even call me to listen to their new music before it was released. We worked very well together in the industry so this hurts,” he said.

Madlela Skhobokhobo said: “It’s very unfortunate. I’m disturbed by what happened to the rising king of Tshibilika. The unique MaEli is gone. The pride of our people is no more. Indeed, life is so unpredictable.

“My deepest condolences to the family and the entire rhumba nation.”

Clement Magwaza, who was supposed to perform alongside the band at a gala in Mashonaland Central, said he received the news (of the accident) when he was on his way to the event.

“Our brothers died a painful death and it’s sad because they had a great future ahead of them. The news of their death was like a dream to me. I failed to drive after seeing the pictures and only got to the venue at around 1am.

“Maviri played drums for my wife and I was very fond of him. We were booked for two big shows in December together with Insimbi ZeZhwane and this is a huge blow.”

Charles Ndebele of Ndolwane Super Sounds and Fiselani ‘Samangwe’ Ngwenya of Mlambos Express band described the deaths as a big loss to the music industry.

Insimbi ZeZhwane’s manager Tiro Maphosa said other band members who were seriously injured had been moved to Mpilo Central Hospital from St Luke’s in Lupane.

Meanwhile, Tsholotsho Council chairperson Clr Esau Siwela, who is a relative of the late MaEli, said the musician deserves a provincial hero status for his contribution to the music industry.

“I come from the same ward with him in Tsholotsho and it hurts as his mother died recently. As Tsholotsho, we’ve lost out in a big way because the band was putting us on the map.

“As Tsholotsho, we wish that he (MaEli) be declared a provincial hero because of what he did (his contributions to the industry) and I don’t think we can fail on that,” said Clr Siwela.

“On Thursday, I received a call from Minister Cain Mathema asking about the band and their recent performance saying he was impressed.

“Their impact went beyond Tsholotsho and their music touched people from various places. Silahlekelwe sibili,” added Clr Siwela.