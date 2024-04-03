Music maestro Mzoe 7 ready to rock Nkayi, electrify Hwange

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Renowned musician Mzoe 7 aka Mr Gagagugu is gearing up to enchant fans in Matabeleland North province this weekend, with performances in Nkayi and Hwange.

On Friday, he will take the stage at the Chief Dakamela Awards taking place at Dakamela Hall in Nkayi. Then, on Saturday evening, he will head to Comfort Pub and Grill, Lukosi in Hwange for another electrifying performance.

In Hwange, Mzoe 7 will be joined by Empee, DJ Stavo Masherriff, DJ Adoe, DJ Wessy, Zizo, and Rachel Rashyn.

Expressing his excitement, Mzoe 7 stated, “I am ready to rock and roll with my fans from Matabeleland North. Hwange holds a special place in my heart, so I’ve dedicated April to it.”

He added, “It’s an honour to be invited to the prestigious and cultural event in Nkayi. I’m passionate about promoting and celebrating our champions and empowering rural communities.”

“From Nkayi, I’ll be heading to Comfort, where I look forward to celebrating the holidays with the people of Lukosi, Victoria Falls, and the surrounding areas. It will be a unique event, showcasing diverse languages and cultures from the region.”

Mzoe 7 emphasised his commitment to embracing African culture and serving as a cultural ambassador.

“I believe I represent both traditional and urban culture,” he said.

