Music promoters urged to do things differently in 2023

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Local DJ Prince Eskhosini has laid down the gauntlet for entertainment promoters in Bulawayo to do things differently for the betterment of the sector.

The festive season is always a stomping ground for promoters who engage with both local and international acts to offer entertainment to the masses. From that period, many anomalies were noted and the DJ has come up with suggestions for promoters to do things better this year.

The Utshwala hit-maker aired his views on event curation.

“Promoters, 2023, let’s do things differently. Let’s not pick the same dates for events as the audience that attends the X show is the same audience is the same event that attends the Y show. I think instead of promoters trying to prove who can bring a bigger or better line-up than the other, they should pick a different date as it’s not benefiting the patrons,” wrote the DJ on his Facebook page.

DJ Prince Eskhosini exemplified his concerns, alluding to December 27 which saw patrons in Bulawayo contemplating between attending the Boss Festival at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Nutty O and ExQ show at The Boundary or the Murumba Pitch show at Eyardini. It was against such a background that the wheel spinner based his argument.

The DJ also urged event promoters to normalise holding shows in the afternoon, especially those which have an elderly appeal to accommodate senior citizens who cannot party all night out. He alluded to the Soul Brothers show as a prime example of how hosting shows with an elderly appeal at night might not be able to woo the targeted audience.

Responding to DJ Prince Eskhosini’s plea, a follower agreed with him saying: “Promoters are failing to curate events properly.”

He further went on to suggest the promoters, when bringing in, especially Amapiano artistes, most of who do not have many songs, restructure the gigs.

“Also, they are over-charging (promoters). These Amapiano artistes don’t have big discographies. The right way to market them is to say ‘special guest appearance’ and that way people will not mind the 30-minute performances. You can’t for example, honestly have Young Stunner headlining a show.”

As the dreaded month of January nears its end, promoters are preparing to start hosting gigs with the first that will feature South Africa’s Musa Keys slated for the Cotton Club in Victoria Falls this Friday. – @eMKlass_49