Musical explosion!Saintfloew, Bazooka, Macriss to rock Matabeleland!

HARARE-based musicians Saintfloew, Bazooka, and Macriss are set to electrify the Matabeleland region this weekend.

Bazooka will kick off the festivities in Bulawayo at the Palace Hotel on Friday, accompanied by Harare-based dance group Apama. The event will feature DJ Keitho, DJ Ayaxx, and DJ Mandoza, with Mr. Jaiva as the host.

The excitement continues on Saturday in Beitbridge at Pagomba Cafe, where Bazooka joins forces with Saintfloew and Macriss for what promises to be an unforgettable performance. Entertaining the crowd on the decks will be DJ Keitho, DJ Vic Gee, and MC Kay One.

Palace Entertainment’s publicist, DJ Keitho, encouraged those who missed the Easter Holidays extravaganza to seize this opportunity.

“After the memorable Easter holiday with Alick Macheso, we understand that some of our regular attendees may have missed out due to other commitments. We urge them to come out in numbers and enjoy the vibrant lineup,” DJ Keitho expressed.

