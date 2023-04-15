Musical legends. . . Remembering the day the music icon performed on Tiny Desk Concerts

Mbulelo Mpofu

THE late music legend, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, was a true pioneer and trailblazer in the world of music. A superstar in his own right, he not only had the privilege of collaborating with some of the most renowned artistes across the globe, but he was also one of the select few to have been featured on America’s National Public Radio (NPR) Tiny Desk Concerts video series.

The concept behind the Tiny Desk Concerts is simple, yet brilliant — musicians submit a video of themselves performing a single song behind a desk to NPR, in exchange for the opportunity to perform at the Tiny Desk concert and tour with NPR Music. As the only Zimbabwean artiste to have graced this platform, Tuku joined the ranks of music legends such as Usher Raymond, Alicia Keys, and Nigerian singer Omah Lay.

In 2013, Tuku and his band, The Black Spirits, took to the Tiny Desk stage and delivered an unforgettable performance, showcasing their talent and expertise as they performed the hits Todii, Huroi, and Haidyoreke. The performance shone a light on house concerts, intimate live music events typically held in a person’s home or another tiny listening space.

Tuku’s talent extended beyond national borders, as evidenced by his inclusion in Forbes magazine’s Top 40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Africa in 2011, alongside luminaries such as Akon, Chinua Achebe, and Didier Drogba. His international acclaim was further solidified when he received the prestigious Cavaliere of the Order of Merit Award from the Italian government, an honour comparable to the UK’s Knighthood.

Although Tuku passed away in 2019 due to complications related to diabetes, his legacy lives on. The Wasakara hitmaker’s contribution to music and the arts will forever be remembered, and his impact on the industry is immeasurable. Indeed, replicating Tuku’s achievements will be a daunting task for any musician. However, his story serves as an inspiration to many, a testament to what can be accomplished with hard work, dedication, and a genuine passion for one’s craft.

