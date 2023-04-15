Musical legends: Tuku’s legacy and Jah Prayzah’s rise

Mbulelo Mpofu

ZIMBABWE’S music industry has been blessed with some of the most incredible talents in the continent. However, two names stand out, and they are Oliver Mtukudzi, popularly known as “Tuku” and Jah Prayzah. These two musical legends have made a significant contribution to the sector, and their artistry is worth celebrating.

The late Tuku was a household name in Zimbabwe, and his music reached far beyond its borders. His passing in January 2019 marked the end of an era. The Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Southern Africa Region released 67 albums in his four-decade career, making him one of Zimbabwe’s most prolific artistes of all time. His collaborations with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Hugh Masekela, and Joss Stone, among others, cemented his place as an international music superstar.

Tuku’s unique sound was irreplaceable, and his legacy will live on forever.

On the other hand, Jah Prayzah burst onto the scene with his debut album, Sungano Yerudo. Some thought he would be a one-hit wonder, but the contemporary musician’s consistency and talent have cemented him as one of the best artistes from Zimbabwe. He has collaborated with the likes of Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Diamond Platinumz, Makhadzi, Davido, Mafikizolo, Charma Girl, and most recently, Jamaican reggae band, Morgan Heritage. His unique sound is unmistakable and has earned him a massive following across Africa.

Jah Prayzah is not just a talented musician; he is also a performer who knows how to put on a show. His performances are characterised by high-energy dance moves by his band, the Third Generation. He also prioritises aesthetics in his music videos, with his storytelling abilities setting him apart from his peers. Songs like Dzamutsana and Sadza NeMuriwo are perfect examples of how he weaves visual storytelling into his music.

Comparisons between Tuku and Jah Prayzah are inevitable, given their immense talent and global recognition. While Tuku has released 67 albums to Jah Prayzah’s eight, it is evident that the latter is showing signs of promise. With two new albums set to be released next month, Jah Prayzah’s star is only set to rise higher.

Both Tuku and Jah Prayzah have tackled topical social issues with their music, proving that music is not just about the sound. Their collaboration on Sisiriya was a testament to their mutual respect for each other’s artistry. They are both experts at crafting poetic songs that resonate with their fans.

The question of who is the greatest Zimbabwean artiste of all time is subjective and can only be answered subjectively. However, when the legend of Zimbabwean showbiz is read, Tuku and Jah Prayzah’s names will undoubtedly be mentioned. They have carried the sector for years and have left an indelible mark on Zimbabwe’s music industry.

