Musician Abigail Mabuza working on DVD

Mkhululi Ncube

FANS of Victoria Falls-born disco/Kwasa musician Abigail Mabuza will now be able to see her raunchy dance moves on DVD as the artist is working on her first visual project.

Mabuza who has five albums to date seems to have struck the right chord with her 14-track 2022 offering, “Vula Mbone” which has certainly opened doors for her.

The artiste has staged a number of live shows in Matabeleland and last month, she thrilled fans at her first show in Bulawayo.

Based in South Africa, the artiste has proved popular on stage through her raunchy dance moves.

“There has been a great change in my career because people now love my music compared to when I started. There are still challenges, but I am happy with the progress I’m making. My Zimbabwean fans have shown me love where I’ve performed. I have good support in South Africa as well,” she said.

“I’m shooting my first DVD which will feature my popular songs from all my albums so that fans can see what we do. The DVD will be coming soon. I’ll also record another album which I expect to release in November as I don’t want to starve my fans of music,” she said.

On stage, the artiste is a bundle of energy with her two dancers. Her dance moves have wooed fans and foes for her and she maintains that she does what she loves.

“I do what makes me happy but people will always talk, some positively and some negatively. There are many who love me for how I dance on stage and some who also don’t like me because of it, but I’ll not change how I dance because that makes me happy.”

Before Mabuza started singing, she was a dancer although she was not popular. She said combining her two talents has put her in the spotlight.

Besides her 2022 production, the artiste has four other albums, Tswarelo (2018), which was followed by Kwelethu Ilizwe (2019), Dlozi (2020) and Take your Position (2021). The artist is one of the few female artistes who are making a name in the male-dominated music scene. – @themkhust