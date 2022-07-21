Musician Big Q preaches peace through music

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE increase in the number of domestic violence cases worldwide has prompted Botswana-based musician, Big Q, to embark on a campaign to assist families and communities to deal with the scourge.

Having just started off his career, the Kezi-born artiste chose to take the music activism path, in a bid to make use of his songs as change agents in all vile that affects humanity.

Foremost in his compilations was the release of his song “Stop the Violence” which touches on the need to shun violence of all forms with his main concern being domestic fights that have become a trend, not only in Zimbabwe but the world over.

Barely months after release, the song, according to Big Q has been received well by listeners and has given him more mileage as he seeks to gain as many followers.

His next step is to make an impact on local radio stations’ music charts.

Born Qalisani Kunene, Big Q told Chronicle Showbiz that his mission is to turn music into a powerful change agent in society.

“Through my music, I want to reach out to as many people and preach the anti-violence gospel. It’s my hope that my music has an impact and brings about a change in character so there’ll be peace in the home and everywhere.

“Husbands must stop beating their wives, wars must end, so as all forms of violence.”

He said his love for music started when he was at Donkwe High School, where he would find himself entertaining other pupils.

“From there, I developed a deep passion for music. In December 2021 I went to the studio and gave a shot at recording. For now, I have six recorded songs with OMT Musik,” Big Q said.

His other songs are about love, happiness, the pursuit of a better life, and everyday hustles that people put up with.

Big Q was not shy to mention that he is looking for a mentor who will guide him in the industry.

“I’m yet to release the other songs. Because I’m new in the industry, I don’t want to rush in, for fear I might do the wrong things. So, I’m calling out to all gurus in the industry in Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, and elsewhere to support me. As a young and up-and-coming artiste, I’m in need of a mentor,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire