Musician Chishumba to release new single 

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

[email protected]

BULAWAYO-based gospel musician, Mathew Chishumba, better known as Devotion C is set to release a single next month that urges people to have faith in God.

The single titled He’s Gonna Do It For Me will be launched from May 8 on various radio stations around the city.

Said Chishumba: “The track is all about having faith in God and remaining focused that God will do it for you. It’s a divine message I got while praying in 2017 as the Lord spoke that he is gonna do it. Many people are hopeless in their day-to-day running but the Lord said he’s gonna do it.

“My plan for the year is to have many shows and work on more visuals.”

Chishumba said he has given himself a target to ensure that his music travels from Cape to Cairo.

“I believe it’s possible with God as some of my songs are currently being played in South Africa, Nigeria and Malawi. I’m expecting to reach Zambia by yearend.”

Scouted at a tender age at ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ministries, the musician said he started knocking on the local music scene at the age of 21.

He has recorded 14 singles and writes his own songs in different languages that include English, IsiNdebele and Shona. Under his belt, he has a song titled S’timela Sezulu, which landed at position one in 2022 on the Skyz Metro FM gospel charts. He also boasts of songs that have been streaming on various radio stations.

To further prove his mantle in arts, Chishumba is the brains behind the book titled “The Art Of Music Volume” which he will officially launch in the next few months. – @mthabisi_mthire