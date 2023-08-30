Musician Mzoe7’s cry for privacy laid bare in new track, “Makhetheni”

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Musician, Mzoe7, has released a heartfelt song that delves into the complications of love and the need to protect one’s loved ones from the prying eyes of the world.

The song titled Makhetheni was released on digital stores and YouTube on Tuesday and, as of this morning, it had close to 500 views.

In a society where the desire for validation often overshadows personal happiness, Mzoe7’s latest track sheds light on the importance of maintaining a sense of privacy in one’s love life.

“It’s a song about love, protecting your loved ones from the world hence the phrase ‘ma ufika uvale amakhetheni’. As much as we would like for everyone to know about our love lives out there, it’s not like everyone will be happy, sometimes you just have to keep things that matter to you to yourself. Most of the time, we fail to live our lives peacefully because of fear of onlookers and gossip.

“It’s also a song that reflects the hard life of a public figure. You can’t always put everything out there, because it sometimes backfires or is misinterpreted or misjudged. Sometimes, we fail to show the people around us how much they mean to us because of that fear and it costs us a lot,” said Mzoe7.

In the song Mzoe7, advises his partner to keep things between the two of them private and that when she enters her house, she should close the curtains so that people don’t see.

The song’s video, directed by Keaitse Films, beautifully complements the song’s message. It features the talented and stunning Zimbabwean artiste, LaDee, who not only mesmerises with her vocals but also showcases her skills as a makeup artist through her beauty brand.

LaDee and Mzoe7 are captured adorned in vibrant orange colours, symbolising the intensity and passion of their love.

Produced at X Studios by Seewelltone, the music video is a visual masterpiece that weaves a captivating story.

“Makhetheni” serves as a reminder that living one’s life peacefully often requires safeguarding personal relationships from unwanted attention. Mzoe7’s advice to his partner to close the curtains when entering her house symbolizes the need to create a sanctuary, where love can thrive away from prying eyes. – @TashaMutsiba