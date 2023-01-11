Musician on 100 kilometre walk to raise awareness against drug abuse

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

PLUMTREE-based soulful musician, Babongile Sibanda will be embarking on a solo 100km walk from Bulawayo to Plumtree to raise awareness of drug abuse, especially by youths.

The musician, posting on his Twitter handle, said he will undertake the journey on January 28.

“Drugs are bad, we must reject them in all their form as a society. We need to empower and educate each other on the dangers of drugs and help those already affected. I have decided to use my voice as an artist to help bring awareness to this situation slowly eating up the future of my fellow youth. On January 28, I Babongile Sibanda will walk from Bulawayo to Plumtree to help bring awareness on the dangers of drugs,” posted Sibanda.

In an interview, Sibanda said he will begin his solo journey at 4 am.

He said while he was not a drug abuse survivor, he had witnessed the deadly effects of drug and substance abuse, hence his desire to see an end to the vice.

“I realized that my fellow youth in my community were affected by the pandemic that is sweeping across different communities. So, I decided to use my voice to spread awareness about the issue. I have never taken drugs but have witnessed their devastation on people I know and love,” said Sibanda. – @skhumoyo2000.