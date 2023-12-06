Musician remembers Thembi Ngwabi

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

OVER the weekend, a dark cloud hovered over the arts sector when the news of the death of the late Cont Mhlanga’s widow Thembi Ngwabi was announced.

She succumbed to a long illness that dated back to even when Cont was still alive. She was 52.

Ngwabi was an exceptional actress who rubbed shoulders with Hollywood greats such as Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington after appearing in movies such as “World Apart” and “Cry Freedom” back in the day. She showcased her talents in various theatre productions.

Her illustrious career touched many people’s lives including musician and guitarist, Edith “Mama bass” WeUtonga who got “lost for words” when she heard the sad news.

“I’m still in shock at a loss of words,” WeUtonga said.

Reflecting on her stint with Ngwabi at the famed Amakhosi Cultural Centre, WeUtonga cherished working closely with the late saying learning from the exceptional bass guitar player was an interesting phase.

“In 2000, when I arrived at Amakhosi, she was one of the seniors there doing drama and dance. We got to work together on an all-female band, ‘Amakhosikazi’ project. That was quite an amazing moment for me as we’d usually see her from afar.

“On the project, she played the bass guitar while I got my work cut out, composing, creating melodies and taking on the lead singer role,” WeUtonga said.

“At that point, we didn’t interact much with the seniors, but we worked very well together. I watched a lot of productions she was involved in and for much of the time, there was a lot of friction in the rehearsal room because when creatives meet and ideas clash, arguments ensue, but we would go on stage and produce a good set though,” she chuckled.

The “Mukaranga” singer vividly remembers the long trips she had with Gogo Ngwabi where their chauffeur, Billy Kasaira would drive them across the country, performing at galas and concerts.

The UK-based bass guitarist said Ngwabi’s death is a loss to the arts sector.

“Ngwabi’s death is such a loss, not only to the family but to the sector as well considering the amount of talent that she had. Speaking about her in the past tense is even awkward and the news came at a time when I was recording new material and coming to terms with her death was tough. It’s so sad,” she said.

Gogo Ngwabi leaves behind a trail of artistic success which culminated in her directing stage plays and films and also featuring in films with a global appeal.

The Mhlanga family is still deliberating on funeral arrangements and details will be announced in due course. – @MbuleloMpofu