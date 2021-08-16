Musician Taka calls for an end to child marriages

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

WITH the campaign to end child marriages gathering momentum in the country, Bulawayo musician Taka (born Takaidza Siziba) has joined in with the release of a song dubbed Zim Girl.

The song comes after our sister paper, H-Metro published an article last month about a 14-year-old girl who died during labour after being denied hospital assistance by a member of an unnamed apostolic sect.

Taka who was moved by this incident said the song seeks to encourage the masses to uphold the law.

“The Zimbabwean law criminalises sexual intercourse with a young person who is below the age of consent (16 years), thus in that regard, the person who impregnated the minor committed a crime and violated the deceased hence they should face the full arm of the law.

“It’s sad that we still have societies that send children into early marriages before they reach the legal age. We’ve been hearing about girls dying while giving birth and it’s really sad that we still have parents/ relatives who send their children into early marriages,” said Taka.

He said the cause of child marriages is cultural practices that should be dropped, especially in the 21st century.

“Poverty has driven many children into early marriages as parents have resorted to doing this in exchange for money and food. This is bad as children deserve a right to choose their own path in life and a right to education,” Taka said.

He said all this is tackled in the song that is accompanied with visuals that were directed by Brooklyn Films and features Noluntu J.

The musician said he hopes that his song will motivate and empower the girl child.

“The song is a message to the girl child. It seeks to motivate and inspire her to stand on her own, get educated or a life skill and get a career and desist from relying on men,” said Taka.

Taka who now runs the Beat Hub studios in Bulawayo has worked with Sotja Moyo of Black Umfolosi and Ndingo Johwa of Botswana. [email protected]_mthire