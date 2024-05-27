Musician Tamy Moyo takes anti-drug abuse campaign to schools

Online Reporter

HARARE-based Afro-pop musician Tamy, real name Thamsanqa Moyo has launched an initiative to raise awareness about drug and substance abuse among young people.

The campaign involves her visiting schools in most of the country’s provinces and she kicked off with a visit to Girls College in Bulawayo last Friday.

In Bulawayo, Tamy’s initiative comes amid growing concerns about a rise in drug abuse among young people.

It also comes on the heels of reports that some students are reportedly drying and crushing bathing soaps, mixing the powder, and rolling it in paper to smoke for a high.

The health consequences of smoking this new form of concoction are reported to be even more severe than those caused by crystal meth (dombo/mutoriro).

In addition to the soap concoction, students are reportedly using other dangerous methods to obtain alcohol.

Some mix cereal with undiluted orange crush and ferment it for days, while others create a potent mixture with cereal, brown sugar, water, and yeast, all fermented under the sun and consumed by students despite school authorities’ presence.

The prevalence of students using cereal for alcohol has reportedly led schools to ban cereal possession altogether.

In an interview, Tamy explained her motivation for running the anti-drug abuse campaign targeting young people.

She said she wanted to be a part of the community and help shape young minds not only through music but also by raising awareness about the issues affecting them.

“I realised the importance of being part of the community and helping shape young minds, not just through music but also by raising awareness about the challenges they face. Substance abuse is a major issue for young people today, and I wanted to use my platform to make a difference and help those struggling with it.”

“I’ve witnessed drug abuse firsthand in my community and beyond. It has devastating effects, not just on the users themselves, but also on their loved ones. Drug abuse fuels violence, criminal activity, and tears families apart. These are the stories I’ve heard, and they’re why I’m committed to this cause,” said Tamy.

Tamy elaborated on the planned school visits.

“We’ll be traveling across all provinces with my team, aiming for maximum coverage. We hope to gain support from those already addressing these issues within their organizations. This year-long campaign will focus specifically on schools and universities.”

She adds: “I also want to remind everyone, regardless of age, that I’m still very much a part of this community.

“This issue affects me just as deeply as it affects everyone. I trust this initiative will resonate with people of all ages.

“I will also have the support of other groups working on this issue to ensure we reach everyone. Our team is open to collaborating with anyone who shares our goal and can help us spread the word.”