Musicians Nomore, Gugue call out jealous people

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

JAZZ musicians Nomore Allah Sibanda and Gugue (real name Gugulethu Sibanda) have called out jealous people in a single titled Umona.

The track produced by Neshville of Rockup Studios was released last Friday and premiered on YouTube with visuals shot by Zizo Motion Pictures and script written by Praise Nkala.

Nomore Allah Sibanda said the track blasts people who in the public eye, pretend to love you when behind closed doors they plot one’s downfall.

“The track tells us how people can be jealous of every move that we make in our lives. Watching the visuals, one is shown a guy from the audience who seems to be happy with the performance then is later seen visiting a sangoma trying to put me down.

“The video was choreographed by Mkhululi ‘Mkhux’ Khanye and the dances were by some members of Sunduza Dance Ensemble,” said Nomore Allah Sibanda.

The track becomes Nomore Allah Sibanda’s fourth single and second music video. – @mthabisi_mthire