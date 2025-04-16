Musicians promise fireworks at 45th Uhuru bash

Trust Khosa & Mthabisi Tshuma, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

IT’S all systems go for the 45th Uhuru Musical Gala set to take place in Gokwe North this Friday, with artistes eagerly anticipating the opportunity to perform and promising spectacular displays.

This year’s event will be hosted at Nembudziya Government High School, where some of the country’s top performers will share the stage. Running under the theme “Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030”, the celebrations promise to be a vibrant showcase of Zimbabwean history, culture and talent.

Representing the host province are Midlands-born artistes, Admire “Chief Hwenje” Sibanda and Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo, who will be joined by an impressive line-up including Sulumani Chimbetu, Sandra Ndebele, Simon Mutambi, Tendai Dembo, Clement Magwaza, DT Bio Mudimba, Shantel Sithole,

, Mark Ngwazi, the Mbare Chimurenga Choir and Jah Signal.

With just days to go before the gala expected to awaken Gokwe from its slumber, fans can anticipate a night of unforgettable entertainment.

Beitbridge-based Amapiano/house artiste Bhadilah, who will be performing at a national gala for the first time, described the opportunity as a dream come true.

“It feels amazing to be part of this year’s national Independence Gala; it’s truly a dream realised. I used to watch these galas on TV, hear about them on the radio, and read about them in newspapers. I never imagined I’d one day perform on that stage,” he said.

“This is a win for Matabeleland South. I’ll be representing the Rainbow Province, and we’ve been preparing thoroughly. I want to raise our flag high and make both the country and our global supporters proud. I’m grateful to the organisers for recognising talent from all corners of the nation. Events like these foster unity and reinforce our national identity.”

Fast-rising Bulawayo musician Mzoe 7, fresh from a successful performance at the Piano Festival, echoed the excitement.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the celebrations once again. I last performed at a gala in Esigodini, so I’m well aware of the high standards expected. It’s a grand stage that demands nothing but excellence,” he said.

“Sharing the stage with some of Zimbabwe’s finest musicians at such a significant national event is always an honour. It drives me to continue pushing boundaries in my career.”

Veteran dance troupe Iyasa, also fresh from a performance at Harare’s Doek and Slay event, are raring to go.

“We’ve played a key role at many national events, and we take that responsibility very seriously. We aim to refresh our audiences and brighten their experience with each show. Every performance is treated like our first and our last. The forthcoming gala will be no exception. We’re ready to give it our all,” said group director, Nkululeko Dube.

Peter Moyo, heir to the Utakataka Express legacy, promised nothing short of fireworks.

“It’s an amazing feeling to perform in my home area, where I have deep roots. I last performed in Gokwe last year, and this time, I’m back for a national celebration.

I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got.”

Chief Hwenje, a regular at state functions, is equally confident of delivering a stellar show.

“It’s going to be an epic night for me and my team. Performing in the Midlands, where I hail from, is always a privilege. I commend the organisers for decentralising national events. For many in Gokwe, this will be their first time witnessing such renowned performers live. It’s a night not to be missed, from 6pm to 6am, Nembudziya will be buzzing.”

Sulumani Chimbetu’s camp, through his manager Solo Chimbetu, also promised fireworks.

“We’re going to show them exactly what we’re made of. National events like this provide a brilliant platform to showcase our musical diversity.”

With such an extensive and diverse line-up, entertainment is guaranteed. Sungura fans can look forward to performances from Mutambi, Ngwazi, Mudimba, Magwaza and Moyo. Dendera enthusiasts will enjoy Sulumani Chimbetu, while Shantel Sithole will cater to fans of Kanindo.

Sasha Amadhube, who refined her mbira craft under the mentorship of her late aunt, Edna “Mbuya” Mdhuve Chizema, is set to captivate traditional music lovers.

Sandra Ndebele, affectionately known as “Sandy,” returns to Gokwe a decade after her last performance and promises a show to remember. A crowd favourite, famed for her electric stage presence, Sandy rarely disappoints.

Ngwazi, backed by the talented Njanja Express, brings a blend of humour and melody and is set to remind fans why he remains one of the scene’s most exciting acts, despite a recent quiet spell. Tendai Dembo, who continues to mature like fine wine, is also expected to impress.

Completing the star-studded bill are crowd-pullers Andy Muridzo and Jah Master, both renowned for their high-energy shows. For gospel fans, Argatha Murudzwa will be on hand to deliver a soul-stirring performance as her illustrious career continues to flourish.

